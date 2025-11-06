Russia attacked by drones: video of arrivals in Volgorechensk in Volgograd

Russians complain about the attack on hydroelectric power plants and refineries

Volgorechensk (Photo: Russian Telegram channels)

On the night of November 6, Russia was again attacked by drones. There were explosions and fires in the Kostroma region and Volgograd. This was reported by local authorities and Russian propagandists.

The administration of Volgorechensk, Kostroma region, reports an allegedly repelled drone attack.

Local authorities report that residents of the city heard the work of a "defense system" and several "pops".

Services are eliminating the consequences at energy infrastructure facilities, but the administration assures that power supply is not disrupted.

The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, citing local sources and photo analysis, claims that the Kostroma State District Power Plant in Volgorechensk, Kostroma region, was attacked.

It is the third largest thermal power plant in Russia by installed capacity.

There was also a drone attack on Volgograd at night. The regional administration reported repelling a massive UAV attack and hitting a 24-story residential building, damaging balconies and shattering windows of nearby buildings. A 48-year-old man died of shrapnel wounds.

Damage to windows in buildings and cars was also reported in a number of Volgograd districts. The "falling debris" caused a fire on the territory of the industrial zone in the Krasnoarmeysky district.

ASTRA, citing locals, reports an attack on an oil refinery. The distance from this 24-story building to the refinery is about 19 km.