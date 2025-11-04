General Staff confirms damage to petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan and refinery in Kstovo

A manufacturer of components for kerosene, which is used to produce aviation fuel, was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs

A plant in Bashkortostan (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of oil refinery infrastructure in Bashkortostan and Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia on the night of November 4.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the infrastructure of Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region. The enterprise can process up to 18 million tons per year. The plant is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

A hit on the territory of the facility and a fire in the target area were recorded. The degree of damage is being clarified.

A petrochemical plant in Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan, was also hit. The company is the main producer of components for aviation kerosene used in the production of high-quality aviation fuel.

According to preliminary information, one of the plant's workshops was heavily damaged. The plant is part of the Russian holding Roskhim. The results of the damage are being clarified.

The Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that special forces took part in the destruction of both enterprises. They specified that the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant is located more than 1,300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The company is a major producer of components for aviation kerosene, rubbers and ionol. The plant is of strategic importance for Russia's defense industry, as well as for filling the budget of the aggressor state.

Also, according to the General Staff, the results of the previous days' hits were confirmed. A fuel and lubricants warehouse was hit in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

The occupiers lost almost 20 elastic tanks (about 900 cubic meters of fuel) and two pumping stations.

On the night of November 4, Russia was attacked by drones. Drones struck Bashkortostan and Nizhny Novgorod region.

Later it became known that the GRU and the Armed Forces were behind the attack on the refinery in Kstovo Nizhny Novgorod region.