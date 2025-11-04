Source: GUR and AFU behind attack on oil refinery near Nizhny Novgorod

Russian oil refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine together with pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region. This was reported by a military intelligence source to LIGA.net.

Ukrainian drones raided the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery in the city of Kstovo. The attack took place on the night of November 4. More than 50 Ukrainian-made drones were used in the operation, including Beaver and FP-1 .

The source said that the attack took place during the repair of a distillation column responsible for primary oil processing, which was damaged in previous attacks.

Information about the damage to the facility also appeared in a number of Russian public media.

The Kstovo refinery is one of the leading refineries in Russia, supplying the Moscow region in particular, which accounts for about 30% of the country's gasoline consumption. The nominal primary refining capacity is about 17 million tons per year.

The plant produces more than 50 types of products: automotive, aviation and diesel fuel, petroleum bitumen, paraffin waxes, etc .

The refinery's products are actively used by the Russian occupation forces and the enemy military-industrial complex.

Videos of the large-scale fire in Kstovo were distributed by local publics. The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA wrote that after the night attack, a fire broke out in an industrial area near the oil refinery.

On November 2, the SBU attacked the Russian port in Tuapse and set fire to a tanker. The port's cargo infrastructure was also damaged.

On the night of November 3, the Defense Forces hit Saratov Oil Refinery and enemy logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.