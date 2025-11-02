SBU hits Russian port in Tuapse and sets fire to tanker – source. The General Staff confirmed

Five drone strikes recorded in one of Russia's largest ports, at least four oil tankers damaged

Fire in Tuapse (Photo: screenshot of Russian video)

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked an oil terminal in Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory, on the night of November 2. This was reported by an interlocutor of LIGA.net in the SBU.

Fighters of the SBU Alpha Special Operations Center together with other military set fire to a tanker and hit the loading infrastructure of a Russian port.

A total of five drone strikes were recorded. According to the source, the attack put at least four oil loading stands, which load and unload tankers, out of commission. Port buildings were also damaged .

The port of Tuapse has an oil terminal and a refinery owned by Rosneft.

"The Security Service continues to strike at Russia's oil refining infrastructure, which provides the enemy with resources for aggression against Ukraine. As long as the war continues, the "cotton" at Russian refineries will continue to burn brightly," said an informed source in the SBU.

UPDATED at 14:20. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the infrastructure of the RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai. The trade terminal in Tuapse Bay on the Black Sea coast is one of the largest in Russia.