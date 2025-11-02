Unmanned systems hit five power substations in Russia
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
Unmanned aerial systems attacked five power substations in Russia during the night of November 2. This was reported by the commander of the SBS Robert Brovdi (Magyar).
In particular, the drones attacked the city of Gryazi in Lipetsk region – a 500-kilowatt substation. Magyar did not disclose other attacked regions. The total capacity of the attacked substations is 5066 MVA (megavolt-amperes).
One of the attacks was carried out in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces.
"Other deep strike forces did a good job on marsh ponds and other strategic targets, which is being shared online and will be made public by the General Staff of the Armed Forces after further investigation," noted the SBU commander .
- on October 26, Magyar announced Operation Dam in the Belgorod region, confirming the attacks on it. Due to the damage to the gateway, Russian positions began to flood.
- On October 31, it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had hit the Orel CHP and Novobryanskaya substation in Bryansk Oblast with Neptunes.
