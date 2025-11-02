Unmanned systems hit five power substations in Russia

Drones together with the SDF hit a Russian substation with a total capacity of more than 5000 MVA

Substation in Lipetsk region (map screenshot)

Unmanned aerial systems attacked five power substations in Russia during the night of November 2. This was reported by the commander of the SBS Robert Brovdi (Magyar).

In particular, the drones attacked the city of Gryazi in Lipetsk region – a 500-kilowatt substation. Magyar did not disclose other attacked regions. The total capacity of the attacked substations is 5066 MVA (megavolt-amperes).

One of the attacks was carried out in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces.

"Other deep strike forces did a good job on marsh ponds and other strategic targets, which is being shared online and will be made public by the General Staff of the Armed Forces after further investigation," noted the SBU commander .