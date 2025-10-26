Magyar announces Operation Dam in Belgorod Region. Russian positions are being flooded

Belgorod dam allegedly after explosions (Photo: propaganda resources)

The Belgorod region of Russia complained about the dam breach after a two-day attack and the threat of flooding the positions of the 6th Army of the Russian Federation. Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (Magyar) said that the attack was carried out by drone operators.

Water fell by 100 cm after the impact.

"The visit was made by the birds of the 1st Separate Center of Unmanned Systems Forces (transformed 14th SBS Regiment). The operation was called "Dam, hold on, if anything!", but as you can see from the [Russian] reconnaissance, the dam is a little damaged," he wrote.

The first attack was allegedly carried out on October 24, and the damaged reservoir dam was announced the next day by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov. He suggested that residents of Bezlyudivka, Nova Tavolzhanka and Shebekyne evacuate to Belgorod, as he said there was a risk of flooding .

The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA stated that the dam was seriously damaged, causing the water to move away from the shore – it moved several meters overnight. It is alleged that in the area of the village of Grafivka and downstream of the Siverskyi Donets, water flooded the dugouts of Russian soldiers.

on October 26, propaganda channels reported another strike on the dam, which damaged the lock and caused the dam to burst. Flooding allegedly threatens the positions of units of the 6th Russian Army, 44th Army Corps, 128th, 116th, 68th and 136th Brigades.

Officially, the authorities of the Belgorod region or Russia did not report a second strike and the risk of flooding. According to propagandists, the dam was allegedly hit by HIMARS missiles and drones.

the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers' situation in the Vovchansk sector has become more complicated due to the breakdown of the Belgorod Dam. The enemy's logistics are significantly hampered, and the units that did not have time to cross the Siversky Donets River are effectively cut off from the main forces.