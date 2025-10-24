Reuters: Ryazan refinery emergency shutdown after drone attack
On October 23, the Ryazan oil refinery shut down its primary oil processing unit after a drone attack. Two anonymous industry sources told Reuters.
It is the fourth largest refinery in Russia. The ELU-4 processing unit was shut down as a result of a fire after a drone attack. Its capacity is 4 million metric tons per year, or 80,000 barrels per day. This is a quarter of the plant's total capacity .
According to one of the sources, some neighboring units have also been shut down, including reforming, vacuum gas oil hydrotreating and catalytic cracking. The Ryazan refinery continues to process oil, but in smaller volumes, he said .
In 2024, the company processed 13.1 million tons of crude oil, producing 2.3 million tons of gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel fuel and 4.2 million tons of fuel oil.
The Tajikneftegaz company, which owns the Ryazan refinery, did not comment on the state of the enterprise after the attack.
- The Ryazan refinery has been repeatedly attacked by the Defense Forces. In particular, on September 5, , the primary oil refining unit ELOU-AVT-6 was hit, which has an estimated capacity of 6 million tons of oil per year.
- Ukraine also struck the Ryazan refinery in January and February .
- On October 23, Ryazan was again attacked by drones, explosions were heard near the refinery and airfield. Later, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the attack on the Ryazan refinery and ammunition depot near Belgorod.
- In early October, Reuters reported that one of Russia's largest refineries, Kirishnefteorgsintez, shut down its largest unit after a drone attack .
Comments (0)