Reuters: Ryazan refinery emergency shutdown after drone attack

A unit that processed large volumes of oil was shut down after a fire at Russia's fourth largest plant

Ryazan Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resources)

On October 23, the Ryazan oil refinery shut down its primary oil processing unit after a drone attack. Two anonymous industry sources told Reuters.

It is the fourth largest refinery in Russia. The ELU-4 processing unit was shut down as a result of a fire after a drone attack. Its capacity is 4 million metric tons per year, or 80,000 barrels per day. This is a quarter of the plant's total capacity .

According to one of the sources, some neighboring units have also been shut down, including reforming, vacuum gas oil hydrotreating and catalytic cracking. The Ryazan refinery continues to process oil, but in smaller volumes, he said .

In 2024, the company processed 13.1 million tons of crude oil, producing 2.3 million tons of gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel fuel and 4.2 million tons of fuel oil.

The Tajikneftegaz company, which owns the Ryazan refinery, did not comment on the state of the enterprise after the attack.