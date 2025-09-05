The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Ryazan refinery. Other facilities were also hit

In addition to the refinery, the Defense Forces hit an ammunition depot and UAVs near Luhansk and S-400 Triumph air defense systems near Kalush

Ryazan Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resources)

Unmanned Systems Forces together with the Special Operations Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate and other components of the Defense Forces hit the Ryazan Oil Refinery. The strikes were confirmed by The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil processing unit, with an estimated capacity of 6 million tons of oil per year, was hit.

The design capacity of the Ryazan refinery is 17.1 million tons of oil per year. It is one of the four largest oil refineries in Russia and produces gasoline of various grades, diesel, jet fuel, liquefied gases and other refined products. The plant provides fuel to the Russian occupiers.

In addition to the oil refinery, the Special Operations Forces attacked the position of two S-400 Triumph air defense systems in the Kaluga region. According to preliminary data, the command and control center was hit .

And the SBU units successfully attacked an engineer ammunition depot and UAV in the area of temporarily occupied Luhansk. A secondary detonation occurred at the facility, followed by a fire.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers, the supply of fuel, lubricants and ammunition to the invading army and to force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said .