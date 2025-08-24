General Staff confirms damage to Ust-Luga marine terminal in Leningrad region

The port, which is one of Russia's key logistics hubs in the Baltic Sea, came under attack

Terminal "Ust-Luga" (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the Ust-Luga sea terminal in the Leningrad region of Russia. Earlier, this was reported by Russian propagandists and an interlocutor of LIGA.net and the Security Service of Ukraine.

On the night of Sunday, August 24, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine struck an infrastructure facility on the territory of the Ust-Luga sea terminal.

According to preliminary data, the gas condensate fractionation and transshipment unit was damaged. The facility has a capacity of up to 6.9 million tons of raw materials per year.

The Ust-Luga marine terminal is one of Russia's key logistics hubs in the Baltic Sea, which is actively used to export energy resources using the so-called "shadow fleet" to circumvent international sanctions.

Successful target engagement with subsequent ignition confirmed.

In addition, the Special Forces, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, struck a number of logistics facilities in Belgorod and Voronezh regions that ensure the functioning and combat supply of military units of the Russian occupation army. The results of the damage are being clarified.

On the night of August 24, drones attacked several regions of Russia. In particular, there were explosions in the Leningrad region. Later, an interlocutor of LIGA.net stated that drones of the SBU and the SSO hit the port of Ust-Luga.

This is not the first attack on the occupiers' facility. On January 4, 2025, drones attacked Ust-Luga.

Later it became known that the SBU was behind the attack. The video shows how one of Ukrainian drones hits a container with gas condensate.