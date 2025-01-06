SBU behind drone attack on Russia's largest seaport – video

Ust-Luga Port (Photo sourced from occupier media)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out the drone attack on Russia's largest maritime trading port in the Leningrad Oblast, a source within the intelligence agency told LIGA.net.

According to the source, on January 4, long-range SBU drones traveled more than 900 kilometers, reaching near St. Petersburg and successfully hitting the Ust-Luga terminal.

A video shows one of the drones striking a gas condensate tank. As a result of the attack, one tank sustained severe damage, while three neighboring tanks were hit by shrapnel from the explosion.

Experts estimate that repairs will take at least a month, provided materials are available, and will undoubtedly disrupt the terminal's operations.

The source added that the Ust-Luga terminal is a major logistical hub in the Baltic Sea. Russia uses it to sell oil and gas via a "shadow fleet."