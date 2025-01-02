Magura naval drones destroy two Russian Mi-8 helicopters, not one as reported earlier

Another Russian helicopter was hit by fire but managed to land, the intelligence officers said

Russian Mi-8 (Photo: Russian Ministry of Defense)

Ukrainian Magura V5 drones destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters in the Black Sea on December 31, 2024, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The GUR reported that, based on updated information, the operation near the temporarily occupied Crimea on December 31, resulted in the destruction of two Russian Mi-8 helicopters by special forces from the Group 13 unit using Magura V5 drones equipped with rockets.

Preliminary information indicates that the crews of the enemy aircraft were also eliminated.

Additionally, another Russian helicopter sustained damage and, although hit, managed to land, the intelligence report added.

Initially, it was reported that on December 31, soldiers from the DIU Group 13 special unit in the Tarkhankut Cape area used Magura V5 drones equipped with R-73 SeeDragon rockets to destroy one Mi-8 helicopter and damage another.

Later, military intelligence released a radio intercept in which the pilot of the damaged Mi-8 reported the impact.