SBU and SSO drones hit Ust-Luga port in Leningrad region – source

This is the second successful SBU drone attack on Ust-Luga in 2025

Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region (Photo: propaganda media)

On the night of August 24, long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces hit the production facilities of the Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region. About LIGA.net said an SBU source.

According to preliminary information, Ukrainian drones hit the gas processing complex of Novatek, Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer.

According to the source, the attack hit the cryogenic gas condensate/gas fractionation unit, which is the "heart" of the complex's technological processes.

This is the second successful SBU drone attack on Ust-Luga in 2025. The first was in early January.

"Through this terminal, Russia trades oil and gas with the help of a 'shadow fleet'. Drone sanctions from the SBU reduce the flow of currency that Russia needs to wage war," said an informed SBU source.

On the night of August 24, drones attacked several regions of Russia. In particular, there were explosions in the Samara region near the Syzran oil refinery.

It was also reported that the drones could have attacked the Ust-Luga port, located in northern Russia in the Leningrad region.