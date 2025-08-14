General Staff confirms damage to oil refinery in Volgograd

Ukraine successfully strikes at the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of Russia

"LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka (Photo: wikipedia.org)

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces confirms the destruction of the Volgograd Oil Refinery by Ukrainian drones.

On the night of August 14, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces , attacked Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC, which supplies the Russian army with oil products.

The strike UAVs caused severe fires at the plant. Detailed consequences are being clarified.

REFERENCE The Volgograd Refinery is the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of Russia. It processes more than 15 million tons of oil annually, which is 5.6% of all Russian refining. The refinery produces diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel, which are critical for the logistics of the Russian Armed Forces. The Volgograd Refinery is the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of Russia. It processes more than 15 million tons of oil annually, which is 5.6% of all Russian refining. The refinery produces diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel, which are critical for the logistics of the Russian Armed Forces.