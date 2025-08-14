Drones attacked Lukoil refinery in Volgograd and government building in Belgorod: video

Traditionally for the Russian authorities, the governor of Volgograd region claims that the attack was allegedly repelled and the fire was caused by "debris"

"Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka (Photo: wikipedia.org)

On the night of August 14, Russia was again attacked by drones. In Volgograd, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil refinery, and in Belgorod, a government building was hit, local authorities reported .

The governor of Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov, announced a massive attack on the region. The falling "debris" caused a spill and fire of oil products at the Volgograd refinery.

The propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA writes that this is probably the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery, which has been repeatedly attacked by drones before.

The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the drone hit, not "debris." He recorded a video in front of the damaged government building and complained that the operational situation in the region "leaves much to be desired.".