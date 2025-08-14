Drones attacked Lukoil refinery in Volgograd and government building in Belgorod: video
On the night of August 14, Russia was again attacked by drones. In Volgograd, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil refinery, and in Belgorod, a government building was hit, local authorities reported .
The governor of Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov, announced a massive attack on the region. The falling "debris" caused a spill and fire of oil products at the Volgograd refinery.
The propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA writes that this is probably the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery, which has been repeatedly attacked by drones before.
The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the drone hit, not "debris." He recorded a video in front of the damaged government building and complained that the operational situation in the region "leaves much to be desired.".
- On the night of August 13, GUR drones hit an oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk region. Also, explosions were heard in Krasnodar Krai and Volgograd Oblast.
- In recent weeks, Russia has been under attack by drones almost daily .
