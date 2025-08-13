Russia attacked by drones: at least three regions under attack – video

Russian propagandists claim that one of the targets was a key junction of the Druzhba oil pipeline

Druzhba oil pipeline (Photo: EPA)

On the night of August 13, Russia was again attacked by drones. Explosions were heard in Krasnodar Krai, Volgograd and Bryansk regions, according to local authorities and Russian propagandists.

For example, the city of Unecha in Bryansk region was again attacked by a UAV.

According to the propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA, on August 6, the Unecha production and control station of the Druzhba oil pipeline was already attacked there.

On the night of August 13, the target was again a station in the village of Vysoke in Unetsky district, according to propagandists, citing local residents.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced the alleged destruction of 15 drones over the region. He did not specify the consequences – he wrote that "operational and emergency services are working on the ground.".

Operational headquarters of Krasnodar region claims that there is "wreckage" in Sloviansk-on-Kuban UAVs crashed on the territory of an oil refinery, causing a GAZelle to catch fire, but the fire was allegedly quickly extinguished.

The city is home to the Slaviansk ECO oil refinery, which has previously been attacked .

Rosaviatsiya reports temporary shutdown of Volgograd airport.

Local media reported explosions, and the governor of Volgograd region, Andrei Bocharov, said that a massive attack had taken place and that the UAV debris had fallen on the roof of a 16-story building. People were evacuated.