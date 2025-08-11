Ukrainian drones attacked a helium plant in Russia that helps the occupiers' defense – source
On August 11, Ukrainian defenders carried out a drone attack on the Orenburg helium plant, which works on the Russian military-industrial complex, said LIGA.net the interlocutor in the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).
According to him, after drone flights and explosions near the plant, local authorities decided to close a section of the M-5 Ural federal highway near the settlements of Perevolotskoye and Kholodnye Klyuchi, where the plant is located, from 20:00 (22:00 Kyiv time).
Local resources of the Russian Federation claim that within half an hour, traffic on this section, which is 48 kilometers long, was allowed.
"The Orenburg Helium Plant is the only helium production facility in the Russian Federation (occupiers' sources claim that helium is also produced at several other enterprises – Ed.) The annual capacity is about 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Helium is used in the production of rockets, space and aviation industries," the interlocutor added LIGA.net.
The distance from this plant to the front line is almost 1200 kilometers in a straight line:
- On August 10 the General Staff confirms a successful strike by the Defense Forces at the Saratov Oil Refinery.
- Interlocutor of LIGA.net reported that HUR fighters had hit the LUKOIL-Ukhtaneftepererabotka oil refinery in the city of Ukhta, Komi Republic, with drones. This is the first strike on this Russian region.
- On August 11, defenders from the SSU using drones attacked the production facilities of the Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant, the source in the department said LIGA.net.
