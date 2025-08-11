Ukrainian drones attacked a helium plant in Russia that helps the occupiers' defense – source

The Russians blocked the federal highway during the flight of drones and explosions at the enterprise, the interlocutor of LIGA.net noted

Illustrative photo: HUR

On August 11, Ukrainian defenders carried out a drone attack on the Orenburg helium plant, which works on the Russian military-industrial complex, said LIGA.net the interlocutor in the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

According to him, after drone flights and explosions near the plant, local authorities decided to close a section of the M-5 Ural federal highway near the settlements of Perevolotskoye and Kholodnye Klyuchi, where the plant is located, from 20:00 (22:00 Kyiv time).

Local resources of the Russian Federation claim that within half an hour, traffic on this section, which is 48 kilometers long, was allowed.

"The Orenburg Helium Plant is the only helium production facility in the Russian Federation (occupiers' sources claim that helium is also produced at several other enterprises – Ed.) The annual capacity is about 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Helium is used in the production of rockets, space and aviation industries," the interlocutor added LIGA.net.

The distance from this plant to the front line is almost 1200 kilometers in a straight line: