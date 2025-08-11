SBU drones hit Arzamas Instrumentation Plant near Nizhny Novgorod – source

According to the source, at least four SBU drones hit the plant

Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant (Photo: propaganda media)

Long-range drones of the SBU Special Operations Center "A" hit the production facilities of the Arzamas Plandin Instrumentation Plant, located in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. This was reported by LIGA.net an interlocutor at the SBU.

This plant is part of Russia's military-industrial complex (MIC) and produces gyroscopic instruments, control systems, onboard computers, and component systems, in particular for the X-32 and X-101 missiles.

It is also a part of the Tactical Missile Arms Corporation. According to preliminary data, it was hit by at least four drones of the SBU's Central Security Center "A".

"Russian military-industrial enterprises working for the war against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate military targets. The SBU continues to work on demilitarizing the facilities that produce weapons for terrorizing peaceful Ukrainian cities," said an informed source in the SBU.

On the morning of August 11, the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin, reported about strikes on "two industrial zones" in the region. Local publics wrote about explosions in Arzamas and Dzerzhynsk.

In addition, Rosaviation announced the Carpet Plan at the Strigino airport in the Nizhny Novgorod region due to the threat of drones.