Kellogg: We are on the last 10 meters before the end of the Russian war. Key issues are ZNPP and Donbas

Keith Kellogg (Photo: EPA/FABIO CIMAGLIA)

The peace agreement on Russia's war against Ukraine is supposedly nearing the finish line, but the key issues remain the control of the Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. About this said special Representative of the President of the United States Keith Kellogg at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum.

"If you are a military man, you know that the last 10 meters are the most difficult. And I think we are now on the last 10 meters to the end of this conflict," he said.

Kellogg believes that if the issues of control over Donbas and the nuclear power plant are resolved, the rest will "fall into place."

He also noted that the settlement of this "unprecedented war" is difficult. Russia withdrew from Afghanistan after losing 18,000 troops, and the United States left Vietnam after losing 58,000 soldiers.

"Ukraine and Russia together lost more than 2 million. Think about it, these are horrific numbers. That's why we need to put an end to the conflict," Kellogg said.