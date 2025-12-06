"To remove the threat of a third Russian invasion". Zelenskyy and the delegation had a new conversation with the United States

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and members of the Ukrainian delegation had a new call with the U.S. president Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine. About this reported the head of state in his social media.

On the part of Ukraine, the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also took part in the conversation Andriy Hnatov and the head of the Ukrainian delegation and the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. The president said the phone conversation was "long and informative," and "very substantive and constructive."

"We paid attention to many aspects and quickly discussed the key things that can guarantee the end of the bloodshed and remove the threat of a third Russian invasion, as well as the threat of Russia's failure to fulfill its promises, as it has done many times in the past," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to continue working honestly with the United States to "really bring peace." The president added that the parties agreed on the next steps and formats of negotiations with Washington.

Traditionally, the head of state thanked his American counterpart Trump "for such an intensive approach to the negotiations."

"I am waiting for Rustem Umerov and General Gnatov with a detailed report. We can't discuss everything over the phone, so we need to work with the teams in detail on ideas and proposals. Our approach is that everything must be able to work, every important thing for peace, security and reconstruction," the head of Ukraine summarized.