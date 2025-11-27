Amnesty clause excluded from "peace plan" – ambassador to the US

The issue of amnesty is not included in the updated 19-point plan, clarified Olga Stefanishyna

Olga Stefanishyna (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

During the negotiations, the amnesty clause for both Russia and Ukraine was removed from the "peace plan" proposed by the United States. This was discussed in an interview with Deutsche Welle said Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna.

According to her, a number of agreements were reached after the talks in Geneva. The official clarified that some issues require further discussion with European allies.

Stefanishyna added that there was a lot of speculation about the amnesty issue.

"And I can say for sure that it is not included in these 19 points. So it's not there at the moment, because it's extremely controversial, and it's a matter of justice. And there were a lot of misinterpretations," the ambassador said.

At the same time, she did not answer the question whether the absence of an amnesty clause means that Russia will be held accountable for war crimes.

"And while we are waiting for a public reaction from the Russian administration to this plan, I would not go into details. But I think this point has caused a lot of speculation and misinterpretation. And it is very important that this does not happen," she emphasized.

"So, again, the clause on full amnesty for Russia and Ukraine is irrelevant," Stefanishyna continued.