Bloomberg: New plan calls for lifting sanctions on Russia and halting war crimes investigation
A new plan to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine, allegedly developed by the United States with Russia, provides for the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor state and the termination of war crimes investigations. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the contents of the document.
The article says that the latest attempt by the US administration Donald Trump the resumption of negotiations involves a 28-point plan modeled on the Gaza ceasefire.
It outlines Russia's well-known demands for concessions, which Kyiv has repeatedly called unacceptable and which have so far prevented any breakthrough in efforts to achieve a ceasefire.
According to the media source, the proposal contains demands that Ukraine cede territory in Donbas to the Kremlin, lift sanctions against Russia, and stop investigating war crimes.
The document also says that Ukraine should reduce the size of its army. This will make it vulnerable to any renewed offensive on the orders of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who had disregarded a previous agreement with Kyiv on eastern Ukraine before launching an invasion in 2022, the journalists noted.
- On November 19, Axios reported that the Trump administration is allegedly secretly consulting with Moscow to develop a new plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- On November 20, The Telegraph reported that Russia could pay "rent" Ukraine for occupying Donbas under Trump's new plan.
- The Economist writes that the plan provides for a reduction in the Ukrainian government has agreed to reduce the size of the Armed Forces, cede territory, give up certain types of weapons, and commit to making Russian the official language.
