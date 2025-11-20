The new U.S. plan sets out Russia's demands for concessions, which Kyiv has repeatedly called unacceptable

Donald Trump (Photo: Nathan Howard/EPA)

A new plan to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine, allegedly developed by the United States with Russia, provides for the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor state and the termination of war crimes investigations. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the contents of the document.

The article says that the latest attempt by the US administration Donald Trump the resumption of negotiations involves a 28-point plan modeled on the Gaza ceasefire.

It outlines Russia's well-known demands for concessions, which Kyiv has repeatedly called unacceptable and which have so far prevented any breakthrough in efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

According to the media source, the proposal contains demands that Ukraine cede territory in Donbas to the Kremlin, lift sanctions against Russia, and stop investigating war crimes.

The document also says that Ukraine should reduce the size of its army. This will make it vulnerable to any renewed offensive on the orders of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who had disregarded a previous agreement with Kyiv on eastern Ukraine before launching an invasion in 2022, the journalists noted.