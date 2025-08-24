Russians report a massive drone attack. Another explosion near Syzran refinery – video

Locals say massive drone attack on Syzran has been going on for over three hours

Syzran refinery (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

On the night of August 24, drones attacked several regions of Russia. In particular, there were explosions in the Samara region near the Syzran oil refinery, according to local authorities and propaganda media.

Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said that the drones attacked an industrial enterprise in Syzran, but he did not specify which one.

Currently, the "Carpet" plan has been implemented in the region, Fedorishchev wrote.

According to the pro-Russian Telegram channel Shot, citing local residents, about five explosions have been heard in Syzran, Samara region. According to the Russians, the massive attack on Syzran has been going on for more than three hours.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels Supernova+ and Exilenova+ write that drones attacked the Syzran oil refinery and post videos of the aftermath of the alleged attack.

Also, according to pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels, drones could have attacked the export port of Ust-Luga, located in northern Russia's Leningrad region.

Local authorities have not yet commented on the alleged attack.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 57 Ukrainian drones had been shot down.

In particular, they were allegedly shot down in Bryansk, Kaluga, Smolensk, Kursk, Leningrad, Tver, Novgorod, Orel, and Tambov regions. They were also shot down in the Moscow region, the Republic of Chuvashia, and over the Black Sea.