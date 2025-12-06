"Dear American friends". Tusk addresses the US after announcing its new strategy
Against the backdrop of the new US national security strategy, which is critical of European partners, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk reminded America that it and Europe have common enemies. The politician said this wrote in the social network X.
"Dear American friends, Europe is your closest ally, not your problem," he said.
Tusk emphasized that Europe and the United States have common enemies, noting that "at least that’s how it has been in the last 80 years."
"We need to stick to this, this is the only reasonable strategy of our common security. Unless something has changed," the Polish prime minister summarized.
Earlier, the head of the European Union's diplomacy Kaja Kallas, in the context of the new US national security strategy, said that Europe underestimates its strength, in particular in relation to Russia.
- On December 5, the United States published its updated strategy, in which Washington considers the cessation of hostilities in the Russian-Ukrainian war to be its main interest in Europe. At the same time, the document does not name Russia as an aggressor.
- Bloomberg's analysis says that Trump's new strategy criticizes allies, not enemies of the United States. In particular, it does not mention the DPRK and Venezuela.
Comments (0)