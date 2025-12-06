Bloomberg: Trump's new national security strategy criticizes US allies, not enemies

The journalists noted that the strategy did not mention Venezuela, which the United States actively threatened with ground strikes

The split between the United States and Europe in relations that have shaped world politics since World War II has crystallized into an updated national security strategy. This is stated in the analysis of the agency Bloomberg.

National Security Strategy of the US President Donald Trump published on the night of December 5 and personally signed by him, deviates significantly from the global order of the mid-20th century, warning that the continent is facing "civilizational erasure" due to decades of economic decline, as well as political and cultural failures.

"The days when the United States supported the entire world order like Atlantis are over," the strategy says.

This document essentially cements what has been clear for months since Trump returned to the White House: The United States is focused on its domestic affairs and sees a mismatch between its "America First" doctrine and European NATO members.

The strategy hardly mentions Russia's war against Ukraine and repeats the familiar justification for the Russian dictator's invasion, Vladimir Putin arguing that the United States should focus on "ending the perception of NATO as an ever-expanding alliance."

As for China, the document mainly calls on the US allies in Asia to spend more on defense, in particular to help protect Taiwan.

Journalists noted that the document was released late in the evening in the United States and early in the morning in Europe. The strategy is a document that has no legal weight, contains no new policy directives, but translates into official Washington political jargon an often startling, unorthodox, and economically destructive approach to world affairs that includes tariffs, talk of invading Canada, tirades against Ukraine, and constant appeals to Beijing and Moscow.

The strategy makes no mention of North Korea or Venezuela, which the United States has actively threatened with ground strikes. Meanwhile, the wording regarding traditional geopolitical rivals Russia and China is very restrained, especially compared to the 2017 security strategy during Trump's first term, which stated that the two countries "want to shape a world opposed to the values and interests of the United States."

This time, the document blames the American "elites" for the failed policy towards China, claiming that the country "has become rich and powerful, and has used its wealth and power to gain a significant advantage." The document reinforces Trump's promise to "restore balance" in economic relations with China by working with allies.

The strategy mentions Chinese state-owned companies that have succeeded in building physical and digital infrastructure, and recognizes that America and its allies have not yet formulated, let alone implemented, a joint plan for the Global South.

The media reports that European leaders are still trying to formulate a coherent response since the US Vice President's public criticism J.D. Vance in February.

On December 5, it was reported that in updated strategy, Washington considers the cessation of hostilities in Russia's war against Ukraine to be its most important interest in Europe. At the same time, it does not call Russia the aggressor.