The United States has updated its national security strategy. The most important interest in Europe is to end the war

In the document, the United States does not call Russia an aggressor, but is ready to diplomatically facilitate the settlement of relations between Russia and Europe

The United States has updated its national security strategy, describing new priorities for the coming years. Washington considers the cessation of hostilities in Russia's war against Ukraine to be its most important interest in Europe. Related document published on the White House website.

"To ensure that America remains the strongest, richest, most powerful, and most successful country in the world for decades to come, the country needs a coherent, focused strategy for engaging with the world," the document says.

It is noted that American strategies since the end of the Cold War have failed. The updated strategy defines the goal of US foreign policy as the protection of core national interests.

The document criticizes US financial aid to the world and the fact that the allies have shifted "their defense to the American people."

The section on foreign policy interests states that the United States wants the Western Hemisphere to remain stable and well-governed enough to prevent and discourage mass migration to its country; to fight drug cartels and other criminal organizations together; to support allies in preserving the freedom and security of Europe, etc.

The strategy states that the US president's foreign policy Donald Trump is not based on traditional political ideology. It is motivated primarily by what works for America, or the phrase: "America first".

"President Trump is using unconventional diplomacy, America's military might, and economic leverage to surgically extinguish the embers of division between nuclear-armed nations and violent wars sparked by centuries of hatred," the document says.

It also notes that he negotiated peace between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the DRC and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ended the war in Gaza by returning all living hostages to their families.

The document has a separate section on relations with Europe. It is noted that American officials are used to thinking about European problems in terms of insufficient military spending and economic stagnation. But Europe's real problems are even deeper. Continental Europe is losing its share of world GDP – from 25% in 1990 to 14% today.

"If current trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less. Thus, it is far from clear whether certain European countries will have strong enough economies and armies to remain reliable allies," the US suggests.

It is also about the weakening of Europe's relations with Russia against the backdrop of its war against Ukraine. Managing European relations with Russia will require significant US diplomatic involvement, both to restore conditions for strategic stability across the Eurasian continent and to reduce the risk of conflict between Russia and European states.

"The most important interest of the United States is to agree on a rapid cessation of hostilities in Ukraine to stabilize the economies of European countries, prevent an unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and restore strategic stability with Russia, as well as to ensure Ukraine's post-war recovery that will allow it to survive as a viable state," the strategy emphasizes.

The document notes that the Trump administration "finds itself in conflict with European officials who have unrealistic expectations of war based on unstable minority governments, many of which violate basic principles of democracy to suppress opposition."

According to the new strategy, the United States also wants NATO to stop being perceived as an "ever-expanding alliance" and for Europe to take responsibility for its own defense without being dominated by any one country.

Regarding the Middle East, the strategy states that this region has been a priority for American foreign policy for at least half a century. This is because the Middle East was the world's most important energy supplier, the main theater of superpower competition, and was full of conflicts that threatened to escalate into larger wars. Today, at least two of these trends have been lost.

Iran, the main source of instability in the region, was significantly weakened by Israeli actions and the US operation. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains complex, but progress toward a more permanent peace has been made with the ceasefire and hostage releases.

"As this administration repeals or eases restrictive energy policies and American energy production grows, America's historic reason for focusing on the Middle East will disappear," the strategy says.

According to the updated strategy, the United States wants to prevent war in the Indo-Pacific region and has promised to strengthen and consolidate its presence in the Western Pacific.

"We will also maintain our long-standing declaratory policy on Taiwan, which means that the United States does not support any unilateral changes to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait," the strategy says.

In Africa, the United States should seek to partner with individual countries to mitigate conflicts, promote mutually beneficial trade relations, and shift from a foreign aid paradigm to an investment and growth paradigm that can harness the continent's rich natural resources and latent economic potential.

