The third president, commenting on the US "peace plan," drew an analogy to the Munich Peace Agreement of 1938

Viktor Yushchenko (Photo: Facebook account of the third president)

Dozens of nations have trusted the US policy, so the US should be responsible for those who adopted this policy, the third president believes Viktor Yushchenko. About this he said in an interview with LIGA.net commenting on Washington's efforts to resolve the war.

"A lot of nations, including Ukraine, have decided on their future, choosing freedom and democracy, realizing that the leader of this movement, the global leader of this movement, is America and its policy. Dozens and dozens of nations have trusted American policy, and we must be responsible for those who have responded, who have accepted this policy, and be fully committed to it," Yushchenko said.

In this context, he drew an analogy to 1938, when the so-called peace agreement was signed in Munich, according to which Germany received part of the territory of Czechoslovakia.

Yushchenko recalled a statement by the then British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who said that if it were not for the agreement, the British would be "digging trenches in Eastern Europe in a country you can't even find on a map," referring to Czechoslovakia.

The third president recalled that 11 months later, World War II began. He emphasized that "this is the price of peace." In this context, he cited the example of Russia's aggression against Moldova and Georgia.

"Now we are talking about how to react in a situation where there is a pure, holy victim on one side. I mean Ukraine and the Ukrainian nation, which in 1945 was one of the 50 founding members of the United Nations. Which in 1994 was the first country to accept nuclear disarmament and handed over 1,700 nuclear charges and carriers, including aircraft, to Russia," Yushchenko stated.

He noted that the document was signed by the presidents of the United States and Russia. Now, he said, the countries that are guarantors of Ukraine's sovereignty have proposed a 28-point plan.

"I can say that I am humiliated to read those lines. It seems to me that we should put these 28 points, at least those who are interested in security issues, in our archives, because in a short time this sheet of proposals that were offered to Ukraine will be the most shameful page of Western diplomacy in the first half of the 21st century," the politician added.

At the same time, he called the Munich Peace Agreement a great disgrace to the diplomacy of the last century. Yushchenko believes that "we have come to Munich II". But, in his opinion, "we will bypass it." The third president has no doubt that the Ukrainian nation will not accept these terms.