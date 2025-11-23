Politicians of Ukraine and Europe in a joint statement warned Trump against appeasing the aggressor

The signatories are convinced that Russia is waging aggression not only against Ukraine and Europe, but also against the United States as the leader of the free world

Donald Trump (Photo: Graeme Sloan/EPA)

Dozens of Ukrainian and European politicians publicly address the US President Donald Trump and warned him against appeasing the aggressor before discussing a "peace plan." The corresponding statement LIGA.net sent by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy Oleksandr Merezhko, who is one of the signatories.

"The existence of Ukraine and its people is under threat. Day after day, night after night, they [Ukrainians] suffer from Russian drones and missiles. They [the Russians] are killing civilians, turning homes into ruins and destroying energy infrastructure. The goal is to force the country to submit and leave its people in darkness and despair," the statement reads.

The signatories stated that Russia is waging a brutal and illegal war, an unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, Europe and, as a result, against the United States as the leader of the free world. Russia's goal is to seize territories in violation of international law, destroy Ukrainian statehood, restore hegemony in Europe, and destroy the rules-based order.

"In this situation, any appeasement of Russia as an aggressor, any attempts to put pressure on Ukraine as a victim of this aggression, are morally reprehensible and an insult to human decency. Kowtowing to Russia means abandoning common values and plunging the free world into anarchy and chaos," the statement reads.

They believe that strong American leadership is the only hope. The signatories assert that "an intimidated America can never be great again, an intimidated America can never be first." America is great and first only when it steadfastly stands for freedom, democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law, the letter says.

The signatories are convinced that the world is watching what is happening in Ukraine – countries threatened by authoritarian regimes will be subjected to further aggression if Russia is not defeated in Ukraine.

They welcome Trump's efforts to achieve peace, but in this context, they recalled the words of the 40th US President Ronald Reagan, who said in response to a question about his strategy of interaction with the Soviet Union: "We win, they lose".

"This should be our common strategy for engaging with Russia, as well as developing a peace plan that ensures a just and lasting peace. The United States, Ukraine, and the free world must win; Russia and its axis of evil allies must lose," the politicians summarized.

More than 40 people signed the appeal, including Ukrainian MPs Merezhko, Vadym Halaychuk, and Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, MEPs Dainius Žalimas, Richalds Kols, and Natalie Loiseau, Vice Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Doina Herman, as well as representatives of the Georgian opposition and members of European parliaments.