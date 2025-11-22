Ukraine and the US to start consultations on the parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland

Zelenskyy approves the composition of the negotiating team headed by Yermak

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

High officials of Ukraine and the United States will begin consultations on possible parameters of a future peace agreement in Switzerland. About reported secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

According to him, the consultations will begin "these days," but he did not name the exact date.

Umerov emphasized that Ukraine is approaching this process with a clear understanding of its interests. According to him, the state appreciates the participation of the American side and readiness for a substantive conversation.

"This is the next stage of the dialogue that has been going on in recent days and which is primarily intended to agree on a vision of further steps... Ukraine will continue to act responsibly, professionally and consistently – as our national security requires," the NSDC Secretary said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy november 22 approved the composition of the negotiating delegation. It included:

→ Andriy Yermak – Head of the Presidential Office, Head of the delegation;

→ Rustem Umerov – Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council;

→ Kirill Budanov – Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine;

→ Andriy Gnatov – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ Oleg Ivashchenko – Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine;

→ Sergiy Kyslytsya – First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;

→ Yevhen Ostriansky, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council;

→ Oleksandr Poklad, Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;

→ Oleksandr Bevz – Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office.