Vance named the requirements that any peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine must meet

Vance called the idea that more sanctions, weapons and other aid would help end the war faster a "fantasy"

JD Vance (Photo: ERA/ERIC LEE)

Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance voiced own expectations from any peace plan between Ukraine and Russia. They consist of three points.

According to the first point, the peace plan must stop the killings but preserve Ukraine's sovereignty. The second point states that the plan must be acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine.

The third point emphasizes that any peace plan should maximize the chances that the war will not resume.

Vance noted that every criticism of the peace program means that it is "misunderstood" or distorts some critical reality on the ground.

"There is a fantasy that if we just give more money, more weapons, or more sanctions, then victory is near. Peace will not be established by failed diplomats or politicians living in an imaginary country. It can be established by smart people who live in the real world," the US Vice President emphasized.