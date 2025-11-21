Some phrases in the American "peace" plan were probably originally written in Russian

Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev (Photo: Occupy Resource)

The United States' plan to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine contains strange phrases that are not typical of the English language. This is stated in the analysis of the British newspaper The Guardian.

Some of the phrases in the plan published by the media were probably originally written in Russian. In several places, the phrases would sound natural in Russian, but in English they look rather strange, the article says.

The third point of the 28-point plan reads: "Russia is not expected to invade neighboring countries, and NATO is not expected to expand further."

It is expected is an awkward passive construction in English. The Russian version, "ожидается", makes more sense and is a familiar verb form.

The text also contains other Russian expressions, such as ambiguities and to enshrine.

White House admits that special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Kirill Dmitriev wrote the proposal together with the US President's Special Representative Donald Trump Steve Witkoff. They developed the text during a meeting in Miami.