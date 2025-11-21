Zelensky makes video address to Ukrainians on US "peace plan"

The President addressed Ukrainians amid discussions of the US peace plan and said that work on it with the US would continue 24/7

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

On November 22 and 23, as well as throughout the next week, Ukraine will be working on a 24/7 basis on the 28-point US peace plan for peace in Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during appeal to the Ukrainian people.

He noted that Ukraine does not make loud statements, but intends to work calmly with the United States and other partners. There will be a "constructive search for solutions."

Below are the following full text of the speech president:

Ukrainians! Ukrainians!

There is a moment in the life of every nation when everyone needs to talk. Honestly. Calmly. Without speculation, rumors, gossip, without anything else. Just as it is. The way I always try to talk to you.

This is one of the most difficult moments in our history. The pressure on Ukraine is one of the heaviest right now. Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice. Either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner. Either the difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter - the hardest one - and further risks. Life without freedom, without dignity, without justice. And for us to believe someone who has already attacked twice.

We will be expected to give an answer. Although, in fact, I already gave it on May 20, 2019, when I swore allegiance to Ukraine, in particular, I said: "I, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, elected President of Ukraine by the will of the people, undertake to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, to uphold the rights and freedoms of citizens, to abide by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, to fulfill my duties in the interests of all compatriots, to raise the authority of Ukraine in the world.". For me, this is not a protocol formality for a tick - it is an oath. And every day I am faithful to every word of it. And I will never betray it. The national Ukrainian interest must be taken into account.

We are not making loud statements, we will work calmly with America and all partners. There will be a constructive search for solutions with our main partner.

I will make arguments, I will persuade, I will offer alternatives, but we will definitely not give the enemy any reason to say that it is Ukraine that does not want peace, that it is Ukraine that is disrupting the process, and that Ukraine is not ready for diplomacy. This will not happen.

Ukraine will work quickly. Today, on Saturday and Sunday, all next week and as long as it takes. I will fight 24/7 to ensure that at least two points of the plan are not missed: the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians. Because this is what everything else is based on - our sovereignty, our independence, our land, our people. And the Ukrainian future.

We will and must do everything we can to ensure that the war ends and that Ukraine, Europe, and global peace do not end.

I have just spoken to Europeans. We are counting on our European friends who understand that Russia is not far away, that it is close to the EU's borders, that Ukraine is now the only shield that separates a comfortable European life from the plans Putin.

We remember: Europe was with us. We believe: Europe will be with us.

Ukraine should not experience the déjà vu of February 24, when we felt like we were alone. When no one could stop Russia, except for our heroic people who stood against Putin's army. And we were certainly very pleased when the world said: Ukrainians are incredible; my God, what are they like, Ukrainians, how they fight, how Ukrainians fight; what titans they are. And it is true. Absolutely true.

But Europe and the world must also understand another truth: that Ukrainians are first and foremost human beings, and we have been holding back one of the largest armies in the world for almost four years of full-scale invasion, and we are holding the front line for several thousand kilometers, and our people are experiencing shelling, rocket attacks, ballistic missile attacks, and Shahedi attacks every night, and our people are losing someone close to them every day, and our people are very much looking forward to the end of the war. Of course, we are made of steel. But any metal, even the strongest, can fail.

Don't forget about it, be with Ukraine, be with our people, and therefore be with dignity and freedom!

Dear Ukrainians! Remember that first day of the war. Most of us made a choice. A choice in favor of Ukraine. Remember our feelings then. What was it like? Dark, loud, hard, painful, many of us were afraid, but the enemy did not see our running backs. He saw our eyes, full of readiness to fight for what is right. This is dignity. This is freedom. And this is actually the most terrible thing for Russia to see - the unity of Ukrainians.

Back then, our unity was aimed at protecting our home from the enemy. And now we need unity as much as ever to ensure that we have a decent peace in our home.

I am now addressing all Ukrainians. Our people, citizens, politicians - everyone. We need to get together. Come to your senses. Stop the shit. Stop political games. The state must work. The parliament of a belligerent country must work together. The government of a country at war must work effectively. And all of us together must not forget or confuse who exactly is the enemy of Ukraine today. I remember how on the first day of the war, different walkers handed me various plans, points, and ultimatums about ending the war. They said: either this or nothing. Either you sign it, or you will be simply liquidated and the "acting President of Ukraine" will sign it instead.

We know how it ended. Many of these marchers became part of the exchange fund and sailed with their proposals and points "lady, to safe harbor."

I did not betray Ukraine then, I definitely felt the support of everyone behind me. Each and every one of you. Every Ukrainian, every Ukrainian woman, every soldier, every volunteer, every doctor, diplomat, journalist, and all of our people. We did not betray Ukraine then, and we will not do so now.

And I know for sure that I am not alone in this truly one of the most difficult moments in our history. That Ukrainians believe in their country, that we are united. And in all formats of future meetings, discussions, and negotiations with partners, it will be much, much easier for me to achieve a decent peace for us and convince them, knowing one hundred percent that the people of Ukraine are behind me. Millions of our people who have dignity, who are fighting for freedom and who deserve peace.

All of our fallen heroes who gave their lives for Ukraine are now in heaven and deserve to see their children and grandchildren live in decent peace. And this peace will come.

Worthy, effective, long-lasting. Dear Ukrainians! The coming week will be very challenging and eventful.

You are an adult, intelligent, conscious people who have proven this more than once. And who understand that at this time there will be a lot of pressure - political, informational, and other kinds of pressure. To weaken us. To make us quarrel. The enemy is not sleeping and will do everything to prevent us from succeeding.

Will we allow them to do this? We have no right to. And we will succeed. Because those who seek to destroy us do not know us well. They do not understand who we really are, what we are about, what we stand for, what kind of people we are. It is not for nothing that we celebrate the Day of Dignity and Freedom as a national holiday. It tells us who we are. What are our values. We will work in the diplomatic field for the sake of our peace. We have to work united inside the country for the sake of our peace. For the sake of our dignity.

For the sake of our freedom. And I believe and I know that I am not alone. Our people, society, soldiers, partners, allies, all our people are with me. Worthy. Free. United.

Happy Dignity and Freedom Day!