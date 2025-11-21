Umerov: There can be no decisions outside the framework of sovereignty and our red lines

The NSDC Secretary reported on the meeting with the American delegation and assured that there would be no deviations from the "red lines" by Kyiv

Photo: Telegram / Rustem Umerov

Representatives of Ukraine met with a U.S. delegation led by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov in the context of discussions of the US "peace plan" assured that no decisions contradicting Ukraine's sovereignty would be made.

"We continued consultations that started yesterday at the level of the President of Ukraine. We talked about approaches to restoring a just peace, the next steps and realistic formats for further dialogue," Umerov said.

He noted that Ukraine "carefully studies" each proposal of its partners and "clearly articulates its own position."

At the same time, "there are no solutions outside the framework of sovereignty, human security and our red lines," Umerov assured.

The Ukrainian side was represented by First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevhen Ostriansky, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Gnatovhead of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanovhead of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleg Ivashchenko, NSDC Chief of Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych and Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitskyi.