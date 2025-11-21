Umerov: There can be no decisions outside the framework of sovereignty and our red lines
Representatives of Ukraine met with a U.S. delegation led by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov in the context of discussions of the US "peace plan" assured that no decisions contradicting Ukraine's sovereignty would be made.
"We continued consultations that started yesterday at the level of the President of Ukraine. We talked about approaches to restoring a just peace, the next steps and realistic formats for further dialogue," Umerov said.
He noted that Ukraine "carefully studies" each proposal of its partners and "clearly articulates its own position."
At the same time, "there are no solutions outside the framework of sovereignty, human security and our red lines," Umerov assured.
The Ukrainian side was represented by First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevhen Ostriansky, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Gnatovhead of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanovhead of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleg Ivashchenko, NSDC Chief of Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych and Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitskyi.
- on November 20, NBC News reported that Trump approved a new 28-point plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. It envisages Ukraine's giving up Donbas and some weapons, as well as a reduction in the number of the Armed Forces up to 600,000 and other concessions, mostly from Kyiv.
- All 28 points of the plan are here.
- The New York Post wrote that the Americans had allegedly received a "positive response" to the "peace plan" and that Umerov had allegedly agreed to most of the points. Umerov denies - says that this is not his authority and there was no approval.
