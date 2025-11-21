Umerov denies "agreeing" to Trump's plan. NYP wrote that full amnesty was his idea

The NSDC Secretary emphasized that there were no "approvals" or "deletions" on his part, as this is not his authority

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov responded to media reports that Ukraine has allegedly already agreed on certain points of the project "peaceful" plan USA. He is emphasizedthe proposals are still being worked out.

"Media publications about the alleged "approval" or "removal of points" have nothing to do with reality. These are examples of unverified information that arose outside the context of consultations," he said.

Umerov noted that during the business trips to the USA its task was technical – organizing meetings and preparing a dialogue.

"I did not provide any assessments or approvals of any items. This is not within my authority and does not comply with the procedure," the NSDC Secretary assured.

He emphasized that yesterday, November 20, the conversation president Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the American delegation, and today this work continues in Kyiv at the technical level between the teams.

"We are carefully studying all the proposals of our partners, expecting the same correct attitude to the Ukrainian position," he added, emphasizing Ukraine's unchanging principles of sovereignty, security of people and a just peace.

American newspaper New York Post quoting unnamed senior U.S. officials, wrote that they had allegedly received "positive feedback" on the plan from Umerov during talks in Miami in recent weeks.

"The plan was developed immediately after discussions with one of the most senior officials in the Zelenskyy administration, Umerov. So Umerov agreed with most of the plan and made a few changes to it, which we incorporated and presented to President Zelensky," the NYP source said.

The newspaper writes that one of the "most politically explosive provisions" provides for a full amnesty for all parties involved in wartime actions, which excludes any future legal claims regarding behavior on the battlefield.

According to a senior White House official, this point was allegedly proposed by Kyiv.