Zelenskyy says not only Ukraine and the US will work on a peace plan

The head of state said that work on the new document would be carried out by Ukraine, Washington and "our friends and partners in Europe and the world"

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that not only Ukraine and the United States, but also European and other partners will work on a new American peace plan. The head of state said this said in his evening address.

He said that during the meeting the American delegation provided Ukraine with its proposals – the points of the plan to end the war, its own vision of it.

"Since the first days of the war, we have been taking a very simple position: Ukraine needs peace. And a real peace – one that will not be broken by a third invasion. A decent peace – with conditions that respect our independence, our sovereignty, and the dignity of the Ukrainian people. And these are the conditions we must ensure. I have outlined what is important to us. And we agreed that the teams will work on these proposals to make it real," the president said.

He noted that "we will not make harsh statements, and we are committed to clear, honest work," adding that this will be done by Ukraine, the United States, and "our friends and partners in Europe and the world."

The head of state told about numerous conversations and correspondence with European leaders in recent days, particularly with presidents of Finland Alexander Stubb and France Emmanuel Macron, reiterating that he expects to speak with the U.S. leader Donald Trump soon.

"We are aware that America's strength and America's support can bring peace closer really, and we do not want to lose this," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he emphasized, the partners understand that Russia has no real desire for peace, otherwise the occupiers would not have started the war.

"There are many assessments, quite rightly so, that Russia has been trying to do only one thing this year, namely, to postpone sanctions and buy more time for the war. America has the power to make sure that Russia's commitment to ending the war finally becomes serious," the president added.