Zelenskyy says not only Ukraine and the US will work on a peace plan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that not only Ukraine and the United States, but also European and other partners will work on a new American peace plan. The head of state said this said in his evening address.
He said that during the meeting the American delegation provided Ukraine with its proposals – the points of the plan to end the war, its own vision of it.
"Since the first days of the war, we have been taking a very simple position: Ukraine needs peace. And a real peace – one that will not be broken by a third invasion. A decent peace – with conditions that respect our independence, our sovereignty, and the dignity of the Ukrainian people. And these are the conditions we must ensure. I have outlined what is important to us. And we agreed that the teams will work on these proposals to make it real," the president said.
He noted that "we will not make harsh statements, and we are committed to clear, honest work," adding that this will be done by Ukraine, the United States, and "our friends and partners in Europe and the world."
The head of state told about numerous conversations and correspondence with European leaders in recent days, particularly with presidents of Finland Alexander Stubb and France Emmanuel Macron, reiterating that he expects to speak with the U.S. leader Donald Trump soon.
"We are aware that America's strength and America's support can bring peace closer really, and we do not want to lose this," Zelenskyy said.
At the same time, he emphasized, the partners understand that Russia has no real desire for peace, otherwise the occupiers would not have started the war.
"There are many assessments, quite rightly so, that Russia has been trying to do only one thing this year, namely, to postpone sanctions and buy more time for the war. America has the power to make sure that Russia's commitment to ending the war finally becomes serious," the president added.
- The new talks come amid rumors of the alleged secret plan created by the United States and Russia, which was drawn up without Europe and Kyiv.
- The media, with reference to anonymous interlocutors, publish the alleged details of this plan, in particular, those that provide for territorial and other concessions in favor of Russia. At the same time, the White House spokesperson denied that the new US plan provides for significant concessions from Ukraine and does not require much from Russia, and noted that negotiations are ongoing with both parties.
- Meanwhile, the head of European diplomacy, Kallas, emphasized that no peace plan cannot be discussed without the participation of Ukraine and Europe. The Swedish and Lithuanian foreign ministers said that Brussels had decided that the best way to counteract the "capitulatory" plans for Ukraine was to pressure on Russia's finances.
