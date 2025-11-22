Zelenskyy will have to accept US plan or continue fighting – Trump

The US President said that his Ukrainian counterpart will "have to agree with something" someday

Donald Trump (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/EPA)

The President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to accept the plan proposed by the United States or continue to fight. This was stated during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office said US president Donald Trump.

The correspondent recalled that during his address to the nation, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine risks either losing its partner or losing its dignity.

"Has there been criticism of this deal proposal? Does he not like it?" asked Trump.

"It's not clear. He was quite indecisive on the matter," the journalist replied.

The US president emphasized that Zelenskyy "will have to accept it [the plan]."

"And if he doesn't like it, you know, they should probably just keep fighting," Trump continued.

The journalist added that Zelenskyy suggested that the United States would stop supporting Ukraine if it did not agree to the plan.

"Well, one day he will have to accept something. You know, he didn't accept... Remember, recently, right in the Oval Office, I said: 'You have no trump cards,'" the US leader recalled the altercation in the White House.

He reiterated his statement that if he were President of the United States in 2022, Russia would not have attacked Ukraine. Trump suggested that Zelenskyy should have made the deal a year or two ago.

On November 20, NBC News reported that Trump approved a new 28-point plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. It provides for Ukraine to give up Donbas and some weapons, as well as to reduce the number of the Armed Forces up to 600,000 and other concessions, mostly from Kyiv. All 28 points of the plan here.

On November 20, the OP reported that Zelenskyy received the draft document from the United States. The President stated that in the coming days will be working on the plan.