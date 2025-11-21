Reuters: US threatens to cut off arms supplies to Ukraine to force peace deal
The United States has threatened to cut off aid to Ukraine to force it to agree to a framework peace agreement brokered by Washington. This was reported by the agency Reuters, citing two unnamed interlocutors with knowledge of the matter.
The interlocutors claim that the United States has threatened to stop supplying weapons and sharing intelligence information.
They added that Kyiv is under more pressure from Washington than during any previous peace talks, and that the US wants Ukraine to sign a framework agreement by next Thursday, November 27.
"They want to stop the war, and they want Ukraine to pay for it," said one of the interlocutors.
LIGA.net asked the Office of the President for a comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.
- On November 20, NBC News reported that Trump approved a new 28-point plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. It provides for Ukraine's abandonment of Donbas and some weapons, as well as a reduction in the number of the Armed Forces up to 600,000 and other concessions, mostly from Kyiv.
- All 28 points of the plan are here.
- On November 20, the OP reported that Zelenskyy received from the US draft plan.
