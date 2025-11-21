Reuters: US threatens to cut off arms supplies to Ukraine to force peace deal

US wants Ukraine to sign framework agreement by November 27, media reports

Donald Trump (Photo: Francis Chung/EPA)

The United States has threatened to cut off aid to Ukraine to force it to agree to a framework peace agreement brokered by Washington. This was reported by the agency Reuters, citing two unnamed interlocutors with knowledge of the matter.

The interlocutors claim that the United States has threatened to stop supplying weapons and sharing intelligence information.

They added that Kyiv is under more pressure from Washington than during any previous peace talks, and that the US wants Ukraine to sign a framework agreement by next Thursday, November 27.

"They want to stop the war, and they want Ukraine to pay for it," said one of the interlocutors.

LIGA.net asked the Office of the President for a comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.