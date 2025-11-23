WP: Europe has prepared its own proposals to Trump's plan

Leaders at the G20 meeting (Photo: Thomas Mukoya/EPA)

On Saturday, November 22, European leaders prepared their own recommendations to the "peace plan" proposed by the US administration Donald Trump. This was reported by the newspaper The Washington Post, with a link to the relevant document.

The day before, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Johannesburg, more than a dozen European leaders prepared a counter-proposal, calling the initial plan "a framework that will require additional work."

The group, which included the President of France Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in the joint statement emphasized that they are "concerned about the proposed restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attacks."

"We reiterate that the implementation of the provisions relating to the European Union and NATO will require the consent of EU and NATO members," the statement of November 22 reads.

According to the European proposal, no restrictions are imposed on the Armed Forces. In addition, the Europeans believe that Ukraine should regain control of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

The European leaders also believe that Ukraine should enjoy "unimpeded passage" along the Dnipro River and control the Kinburn Strait. The rest of the territorial disputes should be resolved after the ceasefire, they said.

Senior European officials, including those from France, Germany and the United Kingdom, are set to join talks on the plan in Geneva on Sunday, an unnamed official said.