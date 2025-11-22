Europe and partners react to Trump's 28 points
The draft of the new US peace plan is "a basis which will require additional work". This was written in joint statement of the leaders of the European Union, nine countries of the continent, as well as Canada and Japan.
According to politicians, the initial draft of this 28-point plan contains "important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace."
"We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work. We are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable," the statement said.
At the same time, the leaders noted that they clearly adhere to the principle that borders cannot be changed by force.
The leaders are also "concerned" about proposed restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces that could leave it vulnerable to future attacks.
Regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO, the politicians reiterated that this would require the consent of the members of these blocs. Earlier, US president Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine will not be able to join NATO.
Finally, the leaders emphasized their continued support for Ukraine, adding that they would continue to "coordinate closely" with Ukraine and the United States in the coming days.
The statement was signed by the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen; heads of Government of Germany (Friedrich Merz), the United Kingdom (Keir Starmer), Italy (Giorgia Meloni), Spain (Pedro Sánchez), the Netherlands (Dick Schof), Ireland (Michal Martin), Norway (Jonas Har Stere); presidents of France (Emmanuel Macron) and Finland (Alexander Stubb); prime ministers of Canada (Mark Carney) and Japan (Sanae Takaichi).
- on November 21, the head of the United States said that president Zelenskyy would have to accept the plan offered by the United States or continue to fight. Trump also stated that Ukraine will lose Donbas one way or another.
- Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the United States had agreed that, together with Europe, they would work on a peace plan at the level of advisors.
- The next day, the NSDC secretary said that top Ukrainian and U.S. officials would begin consultations on possible parameters of a future peace agreement in Switzerland.
