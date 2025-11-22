Europe and partners react to Trump's 28 points

The EU and 11 states are "concerned" about the idea of reducing the Armed Forces and are ready to join the work on a new American document

Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

The draft of the new US peace plan is "a basis which will require additional work". This was written in joint statement of the leaders of the European Union, nine countries of the continent, as well as Canada and Japan.

According to politicians, the initial draft of this 28-point plan contains "important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace."

"We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work. We are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable," the statement said.

At the same time, the leaders noted that they clearly adhere to the principle that borders cannot be changed by force.

The leaders are also "concerned" about proposed restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces that could leave it vulnerable to future attacks.

Regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO, the politicians reiterated that this would require the consent of the members of these blocs. Earlier, US president Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine will not be able to join NATO.

Finally, the leaders emphasized their continued support for Ukraine, adding that they would continue to "coordinate closely" with Ukraine and the United States in the coming days.

The statement was signed by the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen; heads of Government of Germany (Friedrich Merz), the United Kingdom (Keir Starmer), Italy (Giorgia Meloni), Spain (Pedro Sánchez), the Netherlands (Dick Schof), Ireland (Michal Martin), Norway (Jonas Har Stere); presidents of France (Emmanuel Macron) and Finland (Alexander Stubb); prime ministers of Canada (Mark Carney) and Japan (Sanae Takaichi).