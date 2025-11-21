Trump believes that Ukraine will inevitably lose the part of Donbas it currently controls
President of the United States Donald Trump believes that Ukraine will lose Donbas one way or another. He expressed this opinion in a radio interview with Fox News.
The host, commenting on the US "peace" plan, asked whether Ukraine would have to give up some of the land it did not lose in the war, and that the country would not be able to join NATO.
"They're going to lose [the territory] in a short period of time, yes," Trump replied.
The host clarified whether he was talking about the entire Donbas.
To which the American president repeated the phrase twice: "They are losing land."
"So we are here for one thing. We want the killings to stop," he continued.
The US leader added that both sides had allegedly lost 25,000 people in the past month and emphasized that "it's out of control."
- On September 3, Zelenskyy said that on the territory of Donbass a powerful part of the Ukrainian defense line is concentrated, and Russia has not been able to occupy even 30% of one region in more than three years of full-scale invasion.
- The president also said that Putin boasted of full occupation of Donbas by October 15, but this deadline has passed.
- WP wrote that Putin, during a phone call with Trump on October 16, demanded that Ukraine has given up control over the Donetsk region as a condition for ending the war.
