Trump believes that Ukraine will inevitably lose the part of Donbas it currently controls

US President suggests Ukraine will lose territory "in a short period of time"

Donald Trump (Photo: Anna Rose Layden/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump believes that Ukraine will lose Donbas one way or another. He expressed this opinion in a radio interview with Fox News.

The host, commenting on the US "peace" plan, asked whether Ukraine would have to give up some of the land it did not lose in the war, and that the country would not be able to join NATO.

"They're going to lose [the territory] in a short period of time, yes," Trump replied.

The host clarified whether he was talking about the entire Donbas.

To which the American president repeated the phrase twice: "They are losing land."

"So we are here for one thing. We want the killings to stop," he continued.

The US leader added that both sides had allegedly lost 25,000 people in the past month and emphasized that "it's out of control."