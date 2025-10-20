Zelensky on "withdrawal" from Donbas: What if I add two regions of the Russian Federation to the Constitution, will they leave?

Russians' opinion has not changed – they want Ukraine to completely withdraw from Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Zelensky said

During a meeting at the White House on October 17, US Special Representative Steve Vitkoff conveyed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia's demand that Ukraine withdraw its troops from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. However, Ukraine's position on this issue remains unchanged. The President said this during a conversation with journalists,, reports Suspilne.

"The opinion of the 'Russians' has not changed. They want us to completely withdraw from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. I explained to both President Trump and Steve Witkoff that Ukraine's position in this context has not changed. We understand that Steve Witkoff is simply conveying what Russia has in mind. This does not mean that this is his view. At least he says so," Zelensky said .

One of the arguments that Vitkoff voiced to Zelensky was that Russia had included these territories in its constitution.

"I asked Mr. Vitkoff if tomorrow Putin introduces something else to the Constitution of the Russian Federation after the war ends, will we need to withdraw from some territory again? And if I, for example, add two regions of the Russian Federation to the Constitution of Ukraine, will they withdraw from these territories? This is a non-working model," the president emphasized .

Journalists asked Zelenskyy whether the Russians had discussed their willingness to withdraw from the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in exchange for Ukraine's withdrawal from Donetsk and Luhansk regions, or vice versa – Russia promised not to occupy the territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions controlled by Ukraine.

He said that Russia's position is not fully understood, the enemy has no clear position on this.

According to the President, this time only potential territorial concessions were discussed in Washington, and there were no questions about the Ukrainian army, religion, or language.

"But it is clear from our negotiations that if Ukraine "eats what they put on the plate," that is, a bad territorial solution, they will try to solve everything else without us," the head of state said .