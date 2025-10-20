Trump denies that he allegedly persuaded Zelenskiy to give all of Donbas to Putin

The US President calls for a stop at the current front lines, emphasizing that Russia already allegedly controls 78% of Donbas

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump denies the Financial Times report that during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy he allegedly urged him to give up Donbas to Russia in full. Trump said this in a comment to journalists on board his plane, reports White House Rapid Response Team.

"No, we haven't discussed that with anybody. We think they should just stay on the lines where they are now – on the front lines," Trump said.

He believes that both sides should "go home, stop fighting and stop killing people.".

The US President was also asked what he thinks will happen to Donbas.

"Let everything be divided as it is. Now it [Donbas] is already divided. I think Russia already controls 78% of the territory. Leave it as it is now. They can agree on something later," Trump said .

A Reuters source with knowledge of the talks says Trump took this position after Zelenskiy told him he would not voluntarily cede any territory to Moscow.