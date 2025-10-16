Trump: Meeting with Putin to be held within two weeks

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump announced that his meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place within two weeks. This was stated by the head of the United States during the event in the White House.

"I would say that [the meeting with Putin] will be within two weeks, quite quickly. [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio will meet with his colleague, as you know, Lavrov. And they will meet soon enough. They will determine the time and place of the meeting very soon. Perhaps it has already been determined. They have already talked," the American president said.

According to Trump, the call with Putin was "very good" and "very productive," but he added that he would meet with the Russian dictator and they would "make a decision."

"Tomorrow I am meeting with the president Zelenskyy and tell him about the call [with the Russian dictator]... we have a problem. They don't get along very well, these two," the US leader added.

According to him, due to such relations, "sometimes it is difficult to hold meetings," so the United States can take appropriate measures separately with Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, the White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that she believes Trump considers a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin possible, but the official noted that the focus is now on meetings between Washington and Moscow.