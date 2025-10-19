FT: Trump urges Zelenskiy to accept Russia's terms, otherwise Putin threatens to "destroy" Ukraine

Russian dictator tells Trump he will "destroy" Ukraine if Zelenskyy does not agree to Russia's terms, FT sources say

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Presidential Office)

President of the United States Donald Trump at a meeting in the White House called on the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy accept Russia's conditions for ending the war, warning that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he would "destroy" Ukraine if the Ukrainian leader does not agree. About this reported Financial Times interlocutors familiar with the situation.

According to the interlocutors, the meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents repeatedly turned into a "shouting match" during which Trump "constantly swore."

They added that Trump rejected maps of the front line in Ukraine and insisted that Zelenskyy give Putin the entire Donbas, and repeatedly repeated Putin's talking points.

"Although Ukraine ultimately succeeded in convincing Trump to reiterate his support for freezing the current front lines, the acrimonious meeting seemed to reflect Trump's changing position," the newspaper writes.