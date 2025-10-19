FT: Trump urges Zelenskiy to accept Russia's terms, otherwise Putin threatens to "destroy" Ukraine
President of the United States Donald Trump at a meeting in the White House called on the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy accept Russia's conditions for ending the war, warning that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he would "destroy" Ukraine if the Ukrainian leader does not agree. About this reported Financial Times interlocutors familiar with the situation.
According to the interlocutors, the meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents repeatedly turned into a "shouting match" during which Trump "constantly swore."
They added that Trump rejected maps of the front line in Ukraine and insisted that Zelenskyy give Putin the entire Donbas, and repeatedly repeated Putin's talking points.
"Although Ukraine ultimately succeeded in convincing Trump to reiterate his support for freezing the current front lines, the acrimonious meeting seemed to reflect Trump's changing position," the newspaper writes.
- On the evening of October 16, Trump held a telephone conversation with Putin. They discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and agreed that will meet within two weeks in Budapest.
- According to WP, during a phone conversation with Trump, it was Putin who voiced the demand that Ukraine completely abandon from controlling the Donetsk region. Only under this condition is he allegedly ready to end the war, two senior officials told the publication.
