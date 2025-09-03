Zelensky on Russia's ultimatum on Donbas: This is a very powerful part of our defense line

The Russian dictator has lied many times, so we cannot trust him and give him territories under any circumstances, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mette Frederiksen (Photo: OP)

A powerful part of the Ukrainian defense line is concentrated in Donbas, and Russia has not managed to occupy even 30% of one region in more than three years of full-scale invasion. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing in Denmark, answering questions about giving up territory in exchange for peace.

The President said that no one trusts Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"You know, for some people it's just a territory. But for us, it is our life, our history, our Constitution. These are houses, these are families, these are many, many aspects that are very sensitive," Zelensky said .

He added that those people who left their homes due to bombing or occupation would like to return.

"When we all say that we don't trust Putin, it means that there is no reasonable approach in the form of a territory swap. If you don't trust this person. If this person has partially occupied you. If you understand all aspects of a full-scale war. If someone supports this crazy idea, who can give you a guarantee that Putin will not continue. No one can give guarantees," the president stated .

He emphasized that Putin has lied many times, so we cannot trust him and give him territories under any circumstances.

"This is a very powerful part of our defense line. He has already lost a lot of troops there. More than 100,000 troops, especially on the main directions, I mean Putin. For four years, he has not been able to occupy even 30% of one region," the head of state emphasized.

The President believes that Putin will need years and millions of soldiers to fully seize Donbas. Therefore, Ukraine will not give him "such gifts".

On August 9, Trump announced that had agreed to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. He confirmed that the US is considering a "territory swap" between Ukraine and Russia as part of this process "for the benefit of both sides".

Zelensky said that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupier and the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Senator Graham said, that Russia and Ukraine will have to exchange some territories to end the war, but Kyiv must receive security guarantees so that Russian aggression does not repeat itself.

On August 12, Zelensky said that the Defense Forces will not leave Donbas.