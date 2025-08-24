Defense forces hit Syzran oil refinery – video

The Syzran oil refinery, which came under attack on the night of August 24, has a design capacity of up to 8.5 million tons of oil per year

Syzran Oil Refinery (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of August 24, the Defense Forces attacked the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and published in a video.

The attack on the Russian fuel and energy infrastructure facility was carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces and other units of the Defense Forces.

The Syzran refinery has a design capacity of up to 8.5 million tons of oil per year, which is about 3.08% of the total refining volume in Russia.

The company specializes in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene and other petroleum products supplied to the occupation forces.

Hits and detonations were recorded in the area of the facility's location. The results of the damage are being clarified.

In the early morning hours of August 15, drones massively attacked the Samara region of Russia. Locals reported in public about the strike on the Syzran refinery.

On the night of August 24, Russians again complained about explosions near the refinery.