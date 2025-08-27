Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline explodes and catches fire in Russia – source

According to an intelligence source, the pipeline has suspended operations, and the company is calculating losses

Fireworks after the explosion near Ryazan (Photo: occupiers' resources)

The Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline supplying oil products to the Russian capital exploded in Russia. .

This was reported by an interlocutor in the Main Intelligence Directorate

On the evening of August 26, local publics began to report a loud "pop" near Ryazan and a large fire. In a few hours, the Russians pulled several emergency vehicles to the scene.

screenshot from Russian publics

screenshot from Russian publics

According to local residents, law enforcement officers and repair crews are located near the village of Bozhatkovo in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Ryazan, trying to eliminate the consequences of the explosion and fire.

It is known that since 2018, this pipeline has been repurposed for the supply of motor gasoline by Transneft, which supplies the Russian army. According to an intelligence source, as a result of the explosion and fire, the transportation of oil products to Moscow has been suspended indefinitely, and Transneft representatives are calculating the damage.

screenshot from Russian publics