Oil depot burns in Russian Ryazan after drone attack – video

Oil depot in Ryazan (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

On the night of September 5, Ryazan was attacked by drones. As a result, Russians claim a fire at a local oil depot. This was reported by the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, and propaganda media.

According to Governor Malkov, Russian air defense allegedly shot down eight drones over the Ryazan region.

At the same time, he noted that "the wreckage of the drone fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise, and the consequences are being eliminated."

According to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, citing locals, a fire broke out at an oil refinery after a drone attack.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels Supernova+ and Exilenova+ also write about the fire at the oil depot in Ryazan and publish videos and photos from the scene.

Pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels also claim that the attack in Ryazan was probably on an Elow AT-6 system.

Reference ELOU-AVT-6 is a unit at oil refineries that combines two key functions. ELOU is an electric desalination unit where salts and water are removed from oil. AVT is an atmospheric vacuum tube unit where crude oil is separated into fractions (gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, etc.).



