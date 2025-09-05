Oil depot burns in Russian Ryazan after drone attack – video

Oil depot burns in Russian Ryazan after drone attack – videosupplemented
On the night of September 5, Ryazan was attacked by drones. As a result, Russians claim a fire at a local oil depot. This was reported by the governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, and propaganda media.
According to Governor Malkov, Russian air defense allegedly shot down eight drones over the Ryazan region.
At the same time, he noted that "the wreckage of the drone fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise, and the consequences are being eliminated."
According to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, citing locals, a fire broke out at an oil refinery after a drone attack.
The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels Supernova+ and Exilenova+ also write about the fire at the oil depot in Ryazan and publish videos and photos from the scene.
Pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels also claim that the attack in Ryazan was probably on an Elow AT-6 system.
The six in the name indicates the design capacity, i.e. six million tons of oil per year. However, many old refineries have had their capacity increased by 2-2.5 times after modernization, so the actual refining volumes can be much higher.
- august 24 Defense Forces hit the Syzran oil refinery. Hits and detonations were recorded in the area of the facility's location.
- On the same day, the General Staff confirmed damage to the Ust-Luga marine terminal in the Leningrad region. According to preliminary data, a gas condensate fractionation and transshipment unit was damaged.
- august 27 in Russia the Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline exploded, which supplied oil products to the Russian capital.
