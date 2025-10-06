Reuters: One of Russia's largest refineries, Kirishinefteorgsintez, shut down after attack

Drones hit the most productive ELOU-6 unit, it will take about a month to recover

Kirishinefteorgsintez Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resources)

The Kirishi oil refinery in Russia's Leningrad region has shut down after an attack on October 4. This was reported by Reuters, citing unnamed industry sources.

According to them, the primary oil processing unit ELOU-6, the most productive at the plant, has been shut down. Its capacity is 8 million metric tons per year, or 160,000 barrels per day, which is about 40% of the refinery's total refining capacity.

The recovery is expected to take about a month. According to the sources, the plant will operate at 70% of its capacity during this period, using other units.

At the same time, Surgutneftegaz, which owns the Kirishnaftoorgsintez refinery, is restoring the operation of another major power plant that was damaged by drones in mid-September.

According to industry sources, in 2024, the company processed 17.5 million tons of oil, accounting for 6.6% of the total oil refining in Russia.