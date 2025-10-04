Two installations at the oil refinery were hit by special forces and Russian partisans

Kirishinefteorgsintez Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resources)

On the night of October 4, the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region was attacked by the Special Operations Forces. It was assisted by the Black Spark rebel movement, said Special Forces.

A linear alkyl benzene and linear alkyl aromatic sulfonate production unit (LAB-LABS) and a water, salt and primary oil treatment unit (ELOU-AVT-6) were damaged at one of Russia's largest refineries.

The military noted that the successful actions were preceded by clear coordination and planning between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and representatives of Chornaya Iskra. The destruction of the plant and the fire are also confirmed by the regional authorities and local residents - this is the third time in 2025 that a critical enterprise for the enemy has burned down, the SSO says.

The Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery has a capacity of 20.1 million tons of oil per year. The company produces gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other petroleum products.

The General Staff reported that along with the refinery , a Buyan-M small missile ship in the Republic of Karelia and the Harmon radar system, along with an Iskander transport and reloading vehicle in the Kursk region.