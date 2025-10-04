Drones attacked the Leningrad region. Russians report explosions at one of the largest oil refineries

Leningrad refinery (Photo: propaganda media)

On the night of October 4, drones attacked the town of Kirishi in Leningrad Oblast. The Russians claim that the drones hit one of the largest oil refineries, Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF), according to propaganda media and Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko.

At first, Drozdenko wrote about anti-aircraft work in the Leningrad region, but later he reported a "fire in an industrial area" without specifying the cause of the fire.

Later, the governor said that air defense forces had allegedly destroyed seven drones over Kirishi and that "the fire in the industrial zone was eliminated."

At the same time, local residents claim that the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery was the target of the attack. The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels Supernova+ and Exilenova+ also write about this and publish photos of the fire from the Russian refinery.

Reference Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF) is located more than 800 kilometers from the border with Ukraine and is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia.



It is located in Kirishi, Leningrad Region, and is a subsidiary of Surgutneftegaz.



