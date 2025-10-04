Drones attacked the Leningrad region. Russians report explosions at one of the largest oil refineries
On the night of October 4, drones attacked the town of Kirishi in Leningrad Oblast. The Russians claim that the drones hit one of the largest oil refineries, Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF), according to propaganda media and Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko.
At first, Drozdenko wrote about anti-aircraft work in the Leningrad region, but later he reported a "fire in an industrial area" without specifying the cause of the fire.
Later, the governor said that air defense forces had allegedly destroyed seven drones over Kirishi and that "the fire in the industrial zone was eliminated."
At the same time, local residents claim that the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery was the target of the attack. The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels Supernova+ and Exilenova+ also write about this and publish photos of the fire from the Russian refinery.
It is located in Kirishi, Leningrad Region, and is a subsidiary of Surgutneftegaz.
The refinery has a refining capacity of over 10 million tons of oil per year and produces a wide range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and others.
- The defense forces regularly strike at Russian oil refineries and the occupiers' infrastructure. On the night of September 20 ukrainian drones shut down a number of oil pumping stations in the Samara and Volgograd regions.
- On the night of September 26, Ukraine struck again Afipsky refinery in the Krasnodar Territory.
- september 29 The Defense Forces launch a Neptune missile russian plant in the Bryansk region at a distance of 240 km.
